Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russia has changed its tactics and is attacking facilities that are important for the operation of Ukrainian NPPs - Energoatom

Russia has changed its tactics and is attacking facilities that are important for the operation of Ukrainian NPPs - Energoatom

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22097 views

Russia is attacking facilities critical to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs, posing a threat to nuclear safety. Energoatom calls on the world to condemn these actions, while the government claims to protect the facilities with air defense.

The Russians have changed their tactics and are attacking facilities that are extremely important for the smooth operation of Ukrainian NPPs. This was announced by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin, UNN reports .

Rashists have changed their tactics and are attacking facilities that are extremely important for the smooth operation of our NPPs. The occupants pose a threat to nuclear and radiation safety and this is real terrorism against humanity. The entire civilized world must strongly condemn these actions and demand an end to the attacks on the substations,

- said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

IAEA to expand representation of its missions in Ukraine to infrastructure facilities

Addendum

Director of the Center for Energy Research Oleksandr Kharchenko statedthat there are no protective structures at Energoatom facilities.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal statedthat  Energoatom facilities are protected by appropriate air defense systems. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko  bears personal responsibility for this, along with the head of Energoatom and the military.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

