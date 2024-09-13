Russia has changed its tactics and is attacking facilities that are important for the operation of Ukrainian NPPs - Energoatom

The Russians have changed their tactics and are attacking facilities that are extremely important for the smooth operation of Ukrainian NPPs. This was announced by the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin, UNN reports .

Rashists have changed their tactics and are attacking facilities that are extremely important for the smooth operation of our NPPs. The occupants pose a threat to nuclear and radiation safety and this is real terrorism against humanity. The entire civilized world must strongly condemn these actions and demand an end to the attacks on the substations, - said Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin.

Addendum

Director of the Center for Energy Research Oleksandr Kharchenko statedthat there are no protective structures at Energoatom facilities.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal statedthat Energoatom facilities are protected by appropriate air defense systems. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko bears personal responsibility for this, along with the head of Energoatom and the military.