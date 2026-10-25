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Russia has been allowed to host a world championship in an Olympic sport for the first time since 2022

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The IWF has granted Moscow the right to host the 2030 World Weightlifting Championships. This is the first such authorization granted to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been allowed to host a world championship in an Olympic sport for the first time since 2022

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has granted Russia the right to host the 2030 Senior World Championships. The competition will be held in Moscow. This is the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine that an international federation of an Olympic sport has entrusted Russia with hosting a World Championships event of this level. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The decision was made by the IWF Executive Committee on October 25 during a meeting in Ningbo, China.

Moscow last hosted the World Weightlifting Championships in 1983, back when the Soviet Union still existed.

Russia’s return to international sport

The IWF decision was another step toward Russia’s return to the international sports arena after the restrictions imposed because of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In June 2026, the federation had already allowed Russian and Belarusian weightlifters to return to international competitions.

Now Russia has been granted the right not only to participate in tournaments but also to organize one of the main international events in an Olympic sport.

The 2029 World Weightlifting Championships, which will precede the Moscow tournament, will be held in Ahmedabad, India.

Sweden may bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions even with neutral status21.10.26, 23:37 • 4155 views

Stepan Haftko

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