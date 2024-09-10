Russia fired on 7 communities in Sumy region: 25 explosions during the night and morning

At night and in the morning of September 10, Russian troops fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 25 explosions were recorded. Seven communities in the region were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

The Russian army reportedly shelled Bilopilska, Khotynska, Novoslobidska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska, Okhtyrska, Velykopysarivska communities.

Bilopilska community: the enemy carried out air strikes on the CAB (2 explosions).

Esman community: Russians launched an unexploded ordnance (7 explosions).

Khotyn community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (2 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: launch of an explosive device (5 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: KAB air strikes were recorded (7 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Okhtyrka community: Russians launched an anti-missile system (1 explosion)

