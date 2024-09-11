Russia fired on 7 communities in Sumy region: 23 explosions during the night and morning

At night and in the morning of September 11, Russian troops fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 23 explosions were recorded. Seven communities of the region were under enemy attack, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy RMA.

Details

The Khotyn, Krasnopil, Esman, Znob-Novgorod, Berezivka, Seredyna-Bud, and Velykopyrynska communities were subjected to hostile attacks.

Berezivska community: the enemy carried out air strikes on the CAB (2 explosions).

Esman community: launch of an unexploded ordnance (3 explosions).

Khotyn community: a combat vehicle was launched (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (3 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: mortar shelling (2 explosions) was recorded.

Krasnopilska community: Russians shelled with artillery (10 explosions).

Seredina-Buda community: attack by FPV drones (2 explosions).

