Russia fired on 16 communities in Sumy region: 99 explosions per day

On September 5, the Russian army fired more than fifty times at the territories of Sumy region. 99 explosions were recorded. 16 communities of Sumy region were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

The Russian army used guided aerial bombs in Sumy, Stepanivka, Richkivka, Yampil, Khotyn, Miropil, Trostianets, and Yunakivka communities.

The Russian army attacked the Druzhbivska community with mortars, artillery and drones.

Russian troops fired mortars at Esmanska and Novoslobidska communities.

Drones were used to strike the Shalyhynska and Seredyno-Budska communities.

The Boromlyanska community was shelled by a Lancet-type attack drone.

In Krasnopilska community, mortar shelling, dropping of explosive devices from a drone, drone strikes, and attacks with guided aerial bombs were recorded.

The Russian army also attacked Velykopysarivska community with a kamikaze drone, and mortar shelling was recorded.

