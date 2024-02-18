russia engages prisoners in "rear work" to ensure the functioning of the military-industrial complex

russia is introducing a new practice of using prisoners to ensure the functioning of the military-industrial complex (MIC).

This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

According to the information, the leadership of the terrorist country uses prisoners not only to participate in hostilities against Ukraine, but also to perform work at enterprises that provide military equipment and supplies.

Prisoners are sent to "rear work" throughout the country, using various enterprises, including the Barnaultransmash plant in the Altai Territory, the Kurganpribor plant, the Chelyabinsk Forging and Pressing Plant, the S-Poshiv garment factory in the Tula Region, and the Uralvagonzavod.

This practice allows the russians to save money on paying workers in the military-industrial complex, choosing an alternative in the form of practically free labor of prisoners. Convicts work for the entirety of their sentence, unable to refuse to work or choose another place of employment.

