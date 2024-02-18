russian special forces suffered heavy losses during "meat assault" on Avdiivka

In the fight for control of the city of Avdiivka, russian special forces suffered significant losses as a result of "meat assault" tactics. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

During the storming of Avdiivka, russian troops lost a critical number of personnel, in particular in the elite units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the russian federation.

Due to the huge losses of russian infantry, the russian command decided to use its special forces units for "meat assaults," which led to huge losses.

The defenders of Avdiivka, using prepared positions, defeated the russian special forces.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to withdraw Ukrainian defense units from Avdiivka to save the lives of our defenders.

