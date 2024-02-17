Russia drops at least five bombs on Kupyansk: at least five wounded reported

The Russian army has attacked Kupyansk, dropping at least five bombs on the city. According to the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, five people were wounded, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 17, at about 13:20, the enemy launched air strikes on residential sectors of the city of Kupyansk.

One of the bombs hit a two-story apartment building. Two women aged 88 and 67 were wounded.

The other one also fell into the house. As of now, rescuers have unblocked a woman from the rubble, she was injured. There are still people under the rubble.

A number of civilian objects have been destroyed and damaged in the city.

Two wounded men aged 69 and 44 are also known from other addresses.

Previously, the aggressor state dropped at least five bombs on the city.

"... a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

