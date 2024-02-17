Russia's attack on Kupyansk: 69-year-old woman freed from rubble, two more people searched for

A 69-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble in Kupyansk after the occupiers' attack, and hospitalized with a fracture. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"A 69-year-old woman was unblocked from the rubble and hospitalized with a fractured limb. The search is ongoing, two people remain trapped under the rubble," said Syniehubov.

Previously

As reported by UNN, around 13:30 a two-story house with 2 entrances was destroyed as a result of shelling in Kupyansk, at least 5 private houses were damaged.

Two women were hospitalized with injuries, and one civilian man was treated on the spot.