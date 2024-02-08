Russia denies election registration to Putin's opponent who openly opposes the war in Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 84620 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121106 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124933 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166716 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166414 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269960 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177147 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166904 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148644 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239594 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102459 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 79566 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 53830 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 50178 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 62113 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269960 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250347 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236373 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 121090 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101342 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101709 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118144 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118723 views
Russia denies election registration to Putin's opponent who openly opposes the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26778 views

Russia's Central Election Commission has refused to register Boris Nadezhdin, a politician who openly opposes the war in Ukraine, for the presidential election.

The Russian Central Election Commission has officially refused to register Boris Nadezhdin for the presidential election. Nadezhdin was the only politician who openly opposed the war in Ukraine and was going to run in the presidential election. This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN.  

Details

The members of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation voted unanimously to deny registration.

Boris Nadezhdin was the only politician who openly opposed the war in Ukraine and was going to run for the Russian presidency. Opposition Russian politicians called for signatures in his support.

Earlier, the CEC reported that, after checking 60,000 signatures for Nadezhdin's nomination, it invalidated 9,147 of them.

The politician responded by saying that he had no complaints against the CEC, but did have complaints against the lawmakers who made it impossible to collect signatures. He reiterated that he was going to appeal the decision to deny registration to the Supreme Court.

During the meeting, Nadezhdin asked to postpone the date of consideration of his registration to February 10 to continue the signature verification procedure, but the CEC refused to do so.

Recall

Presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 15-17.  

Russian occupiers are actively preparing to hold fake elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories, trying to involve local residents in organizing fake "voting" to demonstrate alleged support for Putin.

The occupation administration plans to involve the Russian military in the so-called "elections" to demonstrate Putin's "great support" for the "electoral process" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsElections 2014
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising