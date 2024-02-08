Russia denies election registration to Putin's opponent who openly opposes the war in Ukraine

The Russian Central Election Commission has officially refused to register Boris Nadezhdin for the presidential election. Nadezhdin was the only politician who openly opposed the war in Ukraine and was going to run in the presidential election. This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN.

The members of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation voted unanimously to deny registration.

Boris Nadezhdin was the only politician who openly opposed the war in Ukraine and was going to run for the Russian presidency. Opposition Russian politicians called for signatures in his support.

Earlier, the CEC reported that, after checking 60,000 signatures for Nadezhdin's nomination, it invalidated 9,147 of them.

The politician responded by saying that he had no complaints against the CEC, but did have complaints against the lawmakers who made it impossible to collect signatures. He reiterated that he was going to appeal the decision to deny registration to the Supreme Court.

During the meeting, Nadezhdin asked to postpone the date of consideration of his registration to February 10 to continue the signature verification procedure, but the CEC refused to do so.

Recall

Presidential elections in Russia will be held on March 15-17.

Russian occupiers are actively preparing to hold fake elections in the occupied Ukrainian territories, trying to involve local residents in organizing fake "voting" to demonstrate alleged support for Putin.

The occupation administration plans to involve the Russian military in the so-called "elections" to demonstrate Putin's "great support" for the "electoral process" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.