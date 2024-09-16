Russia's foreign intelligence service has said that Ukraine allegedly intends to "stage a Russian missile attack on a children's institution on the territory controlled by Kyiv - a hospital or a kindergarten." This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

According to Russian intelligence, Ukraine's leadership hopes to "boost the morale of the Armed Forces, justify the West's lifting of restrictions on the use of missiles deep into Russia, and attract the support of the Global South."

Russia also believes that at the same time, the United States plans to use this "provocation" to increase pressure on Iran and the DPRK - the strike will be "inflicted" allegedly by their missiles.

This is not the first time that Russia has reported allegedly preparing strikes from Ukraine, using this method to cover its attacks.

Earlier , the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry announced that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to attack the Kursk NPP.