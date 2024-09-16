ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115155 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117689 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191802 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149999 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150903 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142066 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184193 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104972 views

Russia continues to frighten with attacks on children's institutions

Russia continues to frighten with attacks on children's institutions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110630 views

Russia's foreign intelligence service announced Ukraine's alleged plans to “stage” a Russian missile attack on a children's institution.

Russia's foreign intelligence service has said that Ukraine allegedly intends to "stage a Russian missile attack on a children's institution on the territory controlled by Kyiv - a hospital or a kindergarten." This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports. 

Details 

According to Russian intelligence, Ukraine's leadership hopes to "boost the morale of the Armed Forces, justify the West's lifting of restrictions on the use of missiles deep into Russia, and attract the support of the Global South." 

Russia also believes that at the same time, the United States plans to use this "provocation" to increase pressure on Iran and the DPRK -  the strike will be "inflicted" allegedly by their missiles.

This is not the first time that Russia has reported allegedly preparing strikes from Ukraine, using this method to cover its attacks. 

Earlier , the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry announced that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to attack the Kursk NPP.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

