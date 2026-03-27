Russia completely stops gasoline exports from April 1 - Russian media

The Russian government has banned gasoline exports from April 1. This was reported by TASS with reference to sources, transmits UNN.

Details

According to two sources of the Russian media, gasoline exports from the Russian Federation will be banned for all market participants from April 1. This became known following a meeting of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak with industry ministries and companies.

The ban will be in effect until July 31.

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