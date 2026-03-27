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Russia completely stops gasoline exports from April 1 - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

The Russian government is imposing a complete ban on fuel exports for all market participants. The restrictions will be in effect for four months, by decision of Alexander Novak.

Russia completely stops gasoline exports from April 1 - Russian media

The Russian government has banned gasoline exports from April 1. This was reported by TASS with reference to sources, transmits UNN.

Details

According to two sources of the Russian media, gasoline exports from the Russian Federation will be banned for all market participants from April 1. This became known following a meeting of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak with industry ministries and companies.

The ban will be in effect until July 31.

Belarus resumed gasoline exports to Russia after a year-long pause, military cooperation intensifies - intelligence02.10.25, 16:17 • 3261 view

Antonina Tumanova

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