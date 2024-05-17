Russia claims to have attacked more than 100 drones at night: what is known

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that on the night of May 17, air defense "destroyed and intercepted" 102 drones over the territory of Russia and Crimea. 51 of them were allegedly shot down over the peninsula. UNN reports this with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

Details

The Russian defense ministry claims that fifty-one UAVs over the Crimean peninsula, forty-four UAVs over the territory of the Krasnodar region, six drones over the territory of the Belgorod region, and one UAV over the Kursk region were allegedly destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense assures that during the night, naval aviation and patrol boats of the Black Sea Fleet allegedly destroyed six unmanned boats in the Black Sea.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of May 17, there were explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Recall

On the night of May 14-15, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, a S-400 air defense system, 2 MiG-31 aircraft, and a fuel and lubricant depot at the Belbek military airfield were hit as a result of the previous day's attack, killing 2 Russian servicemen and injuring 13.