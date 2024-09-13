Russia carried out more than 50 attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure, destroying more than 100 thousand tons of agricultural products

During the full-scale invasion, Russia launched more than 50 attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure. More than 280 facilities were damaged and over 100 thousand tons of agricultural products were destroyed. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba, quoted by the press service of the Ministry, UNN reports .

Kuleba reminded that on September 12, Russia attacked a civilian ship with Ukrainian grain en route to Egypt with a cruise missile. This is another act of terrorist activity by the aggressor country.

"Russia is systematically attacking port infrastructure, which directly affects food security in the world. During the full-scale invasion, more than 50 such attacks took place, resulting in damage to more than 280 port infrastructure facilities and the destruction of more than 100 thousand tons of agricultural products -said Oleksiy Kuleba.

At the same time, he said, Ukraine will continue to ensure the effective operation of the Ukrainian corridor in the Black Sea so that all countries in Africa and the Middle East receive the necessary products.

"The world should respond accordingly and increase sanctions pressure on Russia for violating the international law of the sea," Kuleba emphasized.

The agency recalled that since August 2023, more than 2,500 vessels have called at Ukrainian ports since the launch of the Ukrainian Corridor. 68.6 million tons of cargo were handled, of which 46 million tons were exported to more than 46 countries.