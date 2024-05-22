russia builds filtration camps for Ukrainians - Resistance

In the russian volga region, a large-scale construction of filtration camps was launched under the guise of children's pioneer camps. These are quick-build modular houses that resemble barracks for hundreds of "visitors". This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

The report notes that the Kremlin has been building a system of filtration camps since the beginning of its occupation of Ukraine. In such zones, people are tested for loyalty to the occupation authorities. They are also trying to use it to create a database of residents of the occupied territories.

Recently, filtration measures have been increasing in the territory of Ukraine temporarily controlled by the occupation forces. Particularly strict inspections are observed in the south of Ukraine - the message says.

Recall

The local population in the russian-occupied territories of Ukraine refuses to switch to russian, which is disappointing for the occupation authorities, who are considering creating language courses to force Ukrainians to improve their russian language.

Occupants intensify repressions in Crimea to stop cooperation of locals with partisans - National Resistance Center