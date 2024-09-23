Russia-backed militants fired 89 times at Sumy region's border areas: four people wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109960 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113855 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184654 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146690 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148512 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141042 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191017 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112248 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180636 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104921 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 54918 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 44968 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 72799 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 46313 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 42237 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184649 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191014 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180633 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207742 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196317 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146519 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146029 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150405 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141509 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158124 views
Actual
Russia-backed militants fired 89 times at Sumy region's border areas: four people wounded

Russia-backed militants fired 89 times at Sumy region's border areas: four people wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31838 views

Russian invaders fired 89 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 215 explosions were recorded. Four civilians in different communities were injured as a result of the attacks.

During the day, Russians fired 89 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 215 explosions were recorded. Four people were wounded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Vorozhbiansk, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivsk, Trostyanets, Kyrykivka, Buryn, Putivl, Novoslobidsk, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyn, Sveska, Druzhba, Seredina-Buda communities were shelled.

  • Velykopysarivska community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also a tank shelling (6 explosions), the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs (5 explosions), and artillery shelling (2 explosions).
  • Rechkivska community: an explosive device was launched (2 explosions).
  • Shalyhynska community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions), mortars (5 explosions) and launched an unexploded ordnance (3 explosions).
  • Esman community: mortar shelling (17 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions), and shelling with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: Russians shelled with artillery (38 explosions), injuring 1 civilian. There were also explosive device drops from UAVs (3 explosions), mortar attacks (16 explosions), MLRS attacks (6 explosions), and attacks using FPV drones (2 explosions).

Bilopilska community: launches of unexploded ordnance (10 explosions) were recorded, resulting in one civilian being injured. There were also attacks with the use of FPV drones (3 explosions).

Miropilska community: shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion), damaging a bus and injuring 2 civilians.

  • Novoslobidska community: Russians dropped 2 mines and 16 UXOs on the territory of the community.
  • Buryn community: mortar shelling (3 explosions), dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (2 explosions).
  • Putivl community: the launch of an unexploded ordnance (8 explosions) was recorded.
  • Druzhbivska community: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (5 explosions).
  • Khotyn community: Russians attacked with artillery (15 explosions).
  • Hlukhiv community: launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (1 explosion), shelling with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions).
  • Mykolaivska community: a CAB attack (2 explosions).
  • Trostianets community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (1 explosion).
  • Sveska community: there was shelling using FPV drones (9 explosions).
  • Kyrykivka community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (5 explosions).
  • Yunakivska community: a shelling with the use of an FPV drone was recorded (1 explosion).
  • Seredyno-Budska community: Russians fired from artillery (7 explosions).
  • Vorozhbianske community: an attack by a subversive group (1 explosion).

Number of victims of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhya increases to 2223.09.24, 20:20 • 20236 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising