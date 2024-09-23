Russia-backed militants fired 89 times at Sumy region's border areas: four people wounded

During the day, Russians fired 89 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 215 explosions were recorded. Four people were wounded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, Vorozhbiansk, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivsk, Trostyanets, Kyrykivka, Buryn, Putivl, Novoslobidsk, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyn, Sveska, Druzhba, Seredina-Buda communities were shelled.

Velykopysarivska community: 6 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also a tank shelling (6 explosions), the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs (5 explosions), and artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Rechkivska community: an explosive device was launched (2 explosions).

Shalyhynska community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions), mortars (5 explosions) and launched an unexploded ordnance (3 explosions).

Esman community: mortar shelling (17 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions), and shelling with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: Russians shelled with artillery (38 explosions), injuring 1 civilian. There were also explosive device drops from UAVs (3 explosions), mortar attacks (16 explosions), MLRS attacks (6 explosions), and attacks using FPV drones (2 explosions).

Bilopilska community: launches of unexploded ordnance (10 explosions) were recorded, resulting in one civilian being injured. There were also attacks with the use of FPV drones (3 explosions).

Miropilska community: shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion), damaging a bus and injuring 2 civilians.

Novoslobidska community: Russians dropped 2 mines and 16 UXOs on the territory of the community.

Buryn community: mortar shelling (3 explosions), dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (2 explosions).

Putivl community: the launch of an unexploded ordnance (8 explosions) was recorded.

Druzhbivska community: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (5 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with artillery (15 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (1 explosion), shelling with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions).

Mykolaivska community: a CAB attack (2 explosions).

Trostianets community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (1 explosion).

Sveska community: there was shelling using FPV drones (9 explosions).

Kyrykivka community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (5 explosions).

Yunakivska community: a shelling with the use of an FPV drone was recorded (1 explosion).

Seredyno-Budska community: Russians fired from artillery (7 explosions).

Vorozhbianske community: an attack by a subversive group (1 explosion).

