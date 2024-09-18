For the first time in 4 months: the enemy fired at least 8 KABs at one of Zaporizhzhia communities - Fedorov

Russian troops launched at least 8 guided aerial bombs at the territory of the Komyshuvakha community in Zaporizhzhia region. This was the first such attack in the last four months. The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Last night, the enemy began an unusual activation when they started shelling the territory of Zaporizhzhya region with multiple rocket launchers. This has not happened in the last 4 months. The enemy did not shell the frontline areas of Zaporizhzhia with multiple rocket launchers. The enemy fired at least 8 multiple rocket launchers at the territory of Komyshuvaske community, which is located 20 km from Zaporizhzhia - said Fedorov.

According to him, the enemy hit civilian infrastructure, destroyed houses and wounded people.

"The search operation continues as there may still be people under the rubble," added Fedorov.

Recall

Two people were killed and 5 others were wounded in the hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhya region.