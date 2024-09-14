Russia attacks Odesa region with UAVs at night: no casualties, some damage caused by falling debris

On the night of September 14, Russian forces attacked Odesa and Izmail districts, causing no casualties. The falling debris of the downed targets damaged buildings and a residential building in the suburbs of Odesa. The roof of a private house was on fire in Odesa district. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Kiper said that for the second night in a row, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa and Izmail districts with attack drones . The intense combat work of the air defense forces lasted more than three hours.

As a result of the fall of drone debris in the suburbs of Odesa, 3 buildings were destroyed on the territory of a private household, and a residential house and garage were damaged. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured - Kipper pointed out.

In addition, in Odesa district, the fall of UAV debris on the territory of the residential sector caused the roof of a private house to catch fire. The 10-m2 fire was quickly extinguished by the owners themselves.

At another location, according to Kiper, a car and a warehouse caught fire as a result of the Russian attack. The fire was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. There were no reports of casualties.

In Izmail district, the wall of a hangar, windows and doors of a country house were damaged without subsequent fire. No one was killed or injured.

Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian terrorist act against the civilian population of Odesa region.

