Russia attacked Nikopol region 20 times: an industrial enterprise and power lines were damaged

Russian occupants attacked Nikopol region 20 times today. Utilities and industrial enterprises were damaged. Power lines were damaged, and almost 1400 families are without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram, UNN reports.

"There were 20 attacks on Nikopol region today. Most of them were carried out by kamikaze drones. Local residents also survived several shelling attacks," Lysak wrote.

He noted that explosions were heard in the district center, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska, and Myrivska communities.

"Utilities and industrial enterprises were damaged. 10 houses - private and summer cottages - were damaged. 3 outbuildings were damaged. Power lines were hit. Almost 1400 families are without electricity. No people were injured," said Lysak.

Addendum

Today, on February 22, the Russian army conducted an air strike on the territory of a company in Kurakhovo, Donetsk region, wounding nine people.