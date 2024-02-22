$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39630 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 153505 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91898 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 326009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268580 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202384 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237897 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253137 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159241 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372481 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russia attacked Nikopol region 20 times: an industrial enterprise and power lines were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23360 views

Russian drones attacked Nikopol district 20 times, damaging communications and power lines and leaving 1,400 families without electricity.

Russia attacked Nikopol region 20 times: an industrial enterprise and power lines were damaged

Russian occupants attacked Nikopol region 20 times today. Utilities and industrial enterprises were damaged. Power lines were damaged, and almost 1400 families are without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram, UNN reports.

"There were 20 attacks on Nikopol region today. Most of them were carried out by kamikaze drones. Local residents also survived several shelling attacks," Lysak wrote.

He noted that explosions were heard in the district center, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska, and Myrivska communities.

"Utilities and industrial enterprises were damaged. 10 houses - private and summer cottages - were damaged. 3 outbuildings were damaged. Power lines were hit. Almost 1400 families are without electricity. No people were injured," said Lysak.

Addendum

Today, on February 22, the Russian army conducted an air strike on the territory of a company in Kurakhovo, Donetsk region, wounding nine people.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
