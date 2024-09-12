Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones at night and in the morning: no hits and no casualties, grass burning in two districts

Defense forces targeted enemy drones at night and in the morning of September 12, and destroyed targets. There were no casualties or hits to residential or critical infrastructure as a result of the Russian attack. In two districts, a fire in a field and a grass fire in an open area were extinguished. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

At night and in the morning, the enemy attacked Kyiv region again with attack drones. Air defense forces were working in the region. Targets were destroyed. There are no casualties. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There was no information on damage caused by falling debris from downed enemy targets - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, a fire in a field and a grass flooring fire in an open area were extinguished in two districts.

Operational services continue to operate.

