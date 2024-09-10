More than 64 thousand COVID-19 cases in August: September shows improvement

In August, more than 64 thousand cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, which is significantly higher than usual for this period. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

In August, more than 64 thousand cases of covid were registered among Ukrainians. This is quite a high figure, because usually in August we register much lower rates ,” says Kuzin.

According to him, such high rates are associated not only with the circulation of the virus in Ukraine but also throughout the world.

“Within 2 weeks of September, the situation is changing and the number of covid cases is decreasing. Starting from the second week of September, we are already entering the epidemic season and will observe the circulation of common respiratory viruses,” Kuzin added.

Recall

In the first half of August , the number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine increased significantly, exceeding 26 thousand, due to the spread of a new subspecies of Omicron, FLiRT. Although it does not cause an increased rate of hospitalizations, the virus is highly transmissible.