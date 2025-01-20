Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast with a KAB: the child was injured

A child was injured as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike on the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration on its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to local authorities, the occupants struck with a KAB near a private house in Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district.

A girl was injured as a result of the attack.

According to the detailed information of the doctors, the victim was a 14-year-old girl - the post says.

It is noted that the child received shrapnel injuries. Currently, she was hospitalized in a medical institution.

Recall

In Kharkiv, explosions were heard. Before that, the Air Force warned of the threat of enemy drones in the region.