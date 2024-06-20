$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Russia attacked DTEK thermal power plant at night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38450 views

Russian armed forces fired at DTEK's thermal power plant, wounding three power engineers and causing serious damage to equipment, marking the seventh major attack on the company's facilities in the past three months.

Russia attacked DTEK thermal power plant at night

Russians shelled one of DTEK's thermal power plants at night. Three power engineers were injured. Doctors provide all possible assistance. This was reported in DTEK, reports UNN.

Details

The station's equipment was also seriously damaged. Power engineers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

This is the seventh massive attack on the company's thermal power plants in the last three months.

addition

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK Energo's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 180 times. During this period, 53 employees were injured and three power engineers were killed by shelling at the stations.

Ukrenergo tells about the consequences of the night attack20.06.24, 06:27 • 111822 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
DTEK
