Russia attacked DTEK thermal power plant at night

Russians shelled one of DTEK's thermal power plants at night. Three power engineers were injured. Doctors provide all possible assistance. This was reported in DTEK, reports UNN.

Details

The station's equipment was also seriously damaged. Power engineers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

This is the seventh massive attack on the company's thermal power plants in the last three months.

addition

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK Energo's thermal power plants have been shelled more than 180 times. During this period, 53 employees were injured and three power engineers were killed by shelling at the stations.

