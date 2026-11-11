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Russia attacked a crowded market in the center of Chornomorsk - there is one dead and several injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

Russia struck a crowded market in the center of Chornomorsk. One person was killed and four were injured, two of them seriously.

Russia attacked a crowded market in the center of Chornomorsk - there is one dead and several injured
Illustrative photo

Russia struck a crowded market in the center of Chornomorsk, Odesa region, on November 11. One person has already been reported killed and four injured. Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on social media, UNN writes.

The enemy launched a treacherous strike on a market in the central part of Chornomorsk. This is a place that is always crowded at this time. As of now, one person is known to have been killed. Four more people were injured, two of them seriously. Medics are fighting for their lives

- Kiper reported.

According to him, nearby residential buildings and cars were also damaged. All relevant services are working at the scene. The response operation is ongoing. Information about the consequences is being уточнено.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on November 11: there are fatalities and injuries in a number of regions, as well as power outages11.11.26, 10:55 • 3092 views

Julia Shramko

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