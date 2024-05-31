russia announces new prisoner exchange with Ukraine

Russia said that after the negotiation processes, they exchanged prisoners of war with Ukraine under the "75 for 75"scheme. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Details

75 Russian servicemen who were in grave danger in captivity were returned. Instead, 75 prisoners of war were transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine - stated in the statement of the Russian Ministry.

It is noted that the released Russian prisoners were delivered to Moscow by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Russia also noted that the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation in the prisoner exchange .

Addition

At the time of publication, there was no official confirmation of the exchange of prisoners of war from the Ukrainian side

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets said that Russia's delay in the exchange of prisoners of War may be related to the holding of so-called elections, inaugurations and personnel changes in the Russian Federation.