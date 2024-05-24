ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Russia holds over 400 Ukrainian women in captivity - Coordination Center

Russia holds over 400 Ukrainian women in captivity - Coordination Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19518 views

There are 403 Ukrainian women in Russian captivity, some of whom have been missing since 2014, they are held in inhumane conditions, denied access to the Red Cross, and Russia ignores calls for their release.

Currently, there are 403 Ukrainian women in Russian captivity. The fate of some of them has been unknown since 2014. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war.

Details

It is noted that there are many illegally detained civilians among the women prisoners.

 There are also women whose fate has been unknown since 2014, who have gone missing. The Russian side responds to numerous appeals demanding the return of enslaved women with silence and ignores all requests

- the Coordination Center said in a statement. 

The agency added that the conditions of detention of Ukrainian women in Russian captivity do not comply with the Third Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

In particular, the women released  from captivity report humiliation, inhumane conditions of detention, inadequate nutrition, and the inability to receive qualified medical care and contact their families.

Lubinets names the category of prisoners of war that is most difficult to negotiate with Russia16.04.24, 17:53 • 177054 views

Also, the Russians continue to deny access to the International Committee of the Red Cross to places of detention of prisoners and civilians, which number more than 100 in Russia and the TOT. 

The Ukrainian side has repeatedly offered Russia to release women first, but representatives of the aggressor country are engaged in manipulations, including the publication of various lists. But behind all this is an unwillingness to continue exchanges

- The Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War emphasizes. 

Addendum

The Center emphasized that women, as well as the seriously wounded and seriously ill, should be released from captivity or repatriated to neutral countries in the first place, according to international humanitarian law.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that Russia continues to restrict visits by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Ukrainian prisoners of war

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross

