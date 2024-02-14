Russia announces attack on oil storage facility in Voronezh region - rosmedia

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone tried to attack the Pridonskoye oil storage facility in the Voronezh region. Enemy air defense allegedly shot it down in the town of Semiluki, the consequences of the attack are being clarified, according to rosmedia, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the attack UAV attempted to attack the Prydons'ke oil storage facility in the Voronezh region on February 14 at about two in the morning.

According to Mash, this is a UJ-22 Airborne of the Ukrainian UKRJET, 330 cm long, 460 wide, carrying 3.5 kg of explosives. It was reportedly launched from the north of Sumy region.

According to the Russian media, the drone was allegedly shot down by enemy air defense over the town of Semiluki. There were no casualties, but the consequences are being clarified.

Appendix

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that nine UAVs were attacked on the night of February 14. They also say that they allegedly intercepted and destroyed one drone over the Voronezh region, two more over the Belgorod region, and 6 UAVs over the Black Sea.

