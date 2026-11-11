Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a new large-scale prisoner exchange

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a new large-scale exchange of prisoners of war. The specific terms of the exchange will be announced later. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, as reported by Russian "media," UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, he added that Russia "does not understand what there is to negotiate with Europe about." According to him, no communication with European representatives took place during the talks in Abu Dhabi, and their status remains unclear.

Medinsky also noted that Europe would be able to join the peace talks when its "conscience awakens."

Reminder

The trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in Abu Dhabi concluded on November 11.

As reported by the government’s Center for Strategic Communications, the parties had reportedly discussed the possibility of a large-scale prisoner exchange in a 1,000-for-1,000 or 1,500-for-1,500 format the previous day. There is currently no talk of reaching a final agreement. Today, according to reports, the participants planned to discuss de-escalation, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, energy, and other military issues.