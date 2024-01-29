Ruslan Kravchenko: in 2023, law enforcement agencies of Kyiv region investigated 90 cases of misappropriation of budget funds during reconstruction

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 84106 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120961 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124846 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166635 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166358 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269863 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177141 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166901 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148643 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239506 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102377 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 79018 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 53247 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 49532 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 61501 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269863 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239506 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250263 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236291 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120961 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101297 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101667 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118102 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118683 views
Actual
Ruslan Kravchenko: in 2023, law enforcement agencies of Kyiv region investigated 90 cases of misappropriation of budget funds during reconstruction

Ruslan Kravchenko: in 2023, law enforcement agencies of Kyiv region investigated 90 cases of misappropriation of budget funds during reconstruction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21969 views

Last year, law enforcement officers in Kyiv region investigated 90 cases of embezzlement of budget funds during the restoration of war-damaged infrastructure.

Last year, law enforcement agencies in the Kyiv region investigated 90 criminal proceedings on the facts of misappropriation of budget funds during the reconstruction of the region. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko on Facebook, UNN reports. 

Details

Kravchenko noted that all reconstruction processes in Kyiv region should be transparent and accountable. According to him, the OVA is in constant communication with law enforcement agencies and promptly responds to every fact of possible abuse. They actively cooperate  within the framework of the Transparency and Accountability working group.

Last year, law enforcement agencies in the Kyiv region investigated 90 criminal proceedings on the misappropriation of budget funds during the reconstruction of infrastructure in the region. Both our appeals and information published by journalists are analyzed in detail

- wrote Kravchenko.

As an example, he said that the National Police in Kyiv region is conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings against officials of the Gostomel settlement military administration of the Bucha district. It was found that these individuals systematically misappropriated budget funds allocated for the restoration of residential properties damaged as a result of hostilities with the involvement of employees of a number of companies. This information was subsequently also covered by journalists.

In addition, the police  are investigating another proceeding under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine based on a video by journalists on the fact of intentional misappropriation and embezzlement of local budget funds allocated for the restoration of civilian infrastructure by officials of local governments and private enterprises.

The quality and timeliness of the restoration of educational institutions by one of the companies is also the subject of law enforcement investigations. According to Kravchenko, the contractor is responsible for fulfilling 35 contracts totaling UAH 17 million. As a result of the investigation, four indictments are already in court.

Concord-22 disrupted the supply of thousands of drones for the army: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of KRMA, appeals to law enforcement 12.12.23, 12:43 • 58618 views

The head of the DIA said that based on the results of the work carried out, based on the conclusions of the first examinations, indictments have already been sent to the court against the former director of the contractor on the facts of seizure of other people's property by abuse of office, under martial law, forgery, namely the preparation and issuance of knowingly false official documents on construction work in a number of educational institutions (Part 4 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In particular, the restoration of the school in Krasylivka village (Brovary district), where the damage to the state is estimated at over UAH 191 thousand; Mokretsky educational complex (Brovary district) and Lyutizh school (Vyshgorod district).

An act was also sent to the court against a technical supervision inspector on the fact of official negligence during technical supervision of repairs in educational institutions of Brovary district (part 1 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A total of 43 proceedings were investigated into abuses during the restoration of the property destroyed by Russian aggression. Out of these, 10 criminal proceedings were sent to court for a total amount of damages of over UAH 1.188 million. More than UAH 437 thousand have already been reimbursed voluntarily

- Kravchenko pointed out. 

For example, an indictment was filed with the court against the director of a contractor organization who unlawfully seized UAH 164,000 in budget funds allocated for the restoration of damaged residential properties. The damages caused to the Gostomel military settlement administration were reimbursed voluntarily.

Unidentified persons followed a journalist in Kyiv region: criminal proceedings initiated18.01.24, 17:10 • 25777 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising