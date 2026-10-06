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Rubio tells Russia to share more information with the world about the plague death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

A laboratory technician at a Russian plague institute has died under undisclosed circumstances, and dozens of people have been placed in quarantine. The U.S. is monitoring the situation.

Rubio tells Russia to share more information with the world about the plague death

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday, October 6, that Russia should share more information about the death of a laboratory worker at a plague research facility who died last week, an incident that, he said, Washington is "following very closely." UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

"I think Russia obviously needs to share more information with the world," Rubio told reporters in Iceland.

"We are following this very closely, hour by hour," he said.

On Friday, a laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia fell ill and died under undisclosed circumstances, prompting authorities to quarantine dozens of people and sparking public health concerns on social media.

In the Russian Federation, a young woman died of plague: nearly 200 people who had contact with her were hospitalized02.10.26, 20:03 • 5474 views

Russian authorities said the situation was under control.

Rubio said the United States has "measures" in place to help Russia if the situation turns out to be more serious than has been acknowledged so far, but they need to know more before they can intervene.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States would help Russia, adding that the outbreak is a "major problem for Russia."

Trump said the US is ready to help Russia over a possible plague outbreak05.10.26, 23:08 • 11373 views

Julia Shramko

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