RSA received another bomb threat in Rivne region
Kyiv • UNN
An anonymous report of a bomb threat to the RSA building and the regional council was received in Rivne region. According to the protocol, employees have been evacuated and special services are inspecting the premises.
Rivne region received an anonymous report of a bomb threat at the RSA building and the regional council. Employees have been evacuated, special services are examining the premises, the RSA said on Thursday, UNN reports .
We have received another anonymous message about a bomb threat to the Rivne RSA and the regional council. According to the protocol, we are evacuating employees
It is noted that special services are currently inspecting the premises.
It is worth noting that the RSA has repeatedly received similar messages.
On August 23, a number of courts in Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions received reports of bomb threats at their premises.