RSA received another bomb threat in Rivne region

Rivne region received an anonymous report of a bomb threat at the RSA building and the regional council. Employees have been evacuated, special services are examining the premises, the RSA said on Thursday, UNN reports .



We have received another anonymous message about a bomb threat to the Rivne RSA and the regional council. According to the protocol, we are evacuating employees - the RMA said.

It is noted that special services are currently inspecting the premises.

It is worth noting that the RSA has repeatedly received similar messages.

On August 23, a number of courts in Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions received reports of bomb threats at their premises.