Roof of a 6-storey building catches fire in Moscow, fire area is 4000 square meters

In Moscow, the roof of a six-story residential building caught fire on Leningradsky Prospekt near the Airport metro station. This is reported by the Telegram channel Baza, UNN reports.

Details

It is specified that the fire has been assigned an increased rank. According to Baza, the area of the fire is 4000 square meters. 400 residents were evacuated.

Other Telegram channels reported that the fire had spread to a neighboring house. The attic collapsed, the emergency services said.

