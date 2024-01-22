ukenru
Roman Hrynkevych is to be tried today as a preventive measure

Roman Hrynkevych is to be tried today as a preventive measure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18638 views

Today, the court will choose a pre-trial restraint for Roman Hrynkevych, suspected of supplying low-quality clothing to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Earlier, the fugitive was detained in Odesa after attempting to illegally cross the border.

Today in court, Roman Hrynkevych, who is suspected of supplying low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces, will have a preventive measure imposed on him. This was announced by SBI Director Oleksiy Sukhachov during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

"Today, Roman Hrynkevych will be brought to court to choose a measure of restraint," said Oleksiy Sukhachov.

Details

Roman Hrynkevych, a participant in a criminal scheme to purchase low-quality military clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was hiding from the investigation for several days. According to intelligence, he tried to arrange an illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine in order to hide from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in one of the EU countries.

However, today, as a result of a set of operational investigative measures, SBI employees managed to establish the location of the suspect. In particular, at 7 a.m., on the basis of a court order, Roman Hrynkevych was detained in Odesa. 

Soon the offender will be brought to court to choose a measure of restraint.

UNN broadcasts on its Facebook page a briefing of law enforcement officials on the results of work on combating corruption and investigating high-profile criminal proceedings.

Recall

On January 17, a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization were served with a notice of suspicion. UNN journalists learned from their own sources that Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman are involved in the case. 

Later, Roman Hrynkevych was put on the wanted list

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

