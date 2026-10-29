“Rodnichki, we’re in Riyadh”: Usyk came to support Ronaldo at an Al-Nassr match

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk will attend Saudi Arabia's "Al-Nassr" match in Riyadh to cheer for Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, reports UNN.

Details

Guys, good afternoon everyone. We are in Riyadh, at the football stadium. We came to support "Al-Nassr" and Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo more than anything. All the best - Usyk wrote on Telegram, showing a video from the stadium.

It should be noted that at 20:00 Kyiv time, at the "King Saud University Stadium" in Riyadh, "Al-Nassr", for which Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo plays, will face "Al-Kholood" in the 12th round of the Saudi Arabian championship.

Update

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, while in Saudi Arabia, trolled Argentine forward Lionel Messi. The boxer performed Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "Siuuu" celebration in front of a frame featuring the shirt of the Portuguese star's main football rival — Messi.

Incidentally, this was prompted by a special recognition of the Portuguese footballer.

Fans voted Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or the best in the award's history. Ten nominees took part in the vote, each of whom had won the prestigious individual award at least twice. Anyone could vote; to do so, they had to pay 1 euro. At the same time, users could vote for their chosen candidate an unlimited number of times.

Usyk parodied Ronaldo’s celebration against the backdrop of a Messi shirt