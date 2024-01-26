Rocket attack on Kyiv on January 23: one of the victims died in hospital

One of the victims of the missile attack on Kyiv, which was launched by the russians on January 23, has died in hospital. This was reported by FC Lokomotiv on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

Today, on January 26, Mikhail Donskoy, a victim of a rocket attack, died in hospital. The man was in a serious coma - the post says.

According to his friends, he was a former powerlifting athlete. Together with his family, he was a regular visitor to Lokomotiv and a football fan.

We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We wish them strength and patience to get through this difficult time. This loss is extremely difficult for the entire Loko family - noted the club's press service.

Addendum

According to the State Emergency Service, the missile strike on January 23 injured 22 people, including 4 children, and hospitalized 12 people. In addition, rescuers evacuated 55 people, and psychologists provided assistance to about 80 residents.

Recall

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital , sappers seized a warhead of an X-101 missile. The footage published by the State Emergency Service shows that part of the missile fell in the yard, in the middle of apartment buildings.