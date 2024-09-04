Road accident involving ex-head of Brovary DSA Maybozhenko: court starts preparatory hearing

The court has begun a preparatory hearing in the case of the former head of the Brovary District State Administration Volodymyr Maibozhenko, who is suspected of committing a drunken car accident with four victims, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

The prosecutor's office requested that Maybozhenko's preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days and deprivation of the right to drive a motor vehicle be extended. At the same time, the lawyer insisted on mitigating the measure of restraint and insisted on changing it to a personal commitment and releasing him from custody.

Representatives of the victims came to the meeting. The victims' lawyer asked for full compensation for the damage and payment for treatment. One of the victims stated that the suspect had not only failed to compensate, but had not even apologized.

AddendumAddendum

Maybozhenko was notified of suspicion of committing a road accident with four victims while intoxicated in April 2024 near Kyiv on a pedestrian crossing. According to police , he failed to stop at a prohibiting traffic signal and hit pedestrians. As a result, four people suffered injuries of varying severity, including a child.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed Volodymyr Maibozhenko from the post of head of Brovary District State Administration.