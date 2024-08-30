RMA: the nearest “window” in occupied Sievierodonetsk to the Pension Fund is in October

In Sievierodonetsk, Russian pensioners are lined up for October, in Dovzhansk, Russians are given preference over locals when issuing trade permits, and in frontline villages, people were given bread. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Details

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, it is impossible to go to the pension fund and start solving issues immediately, or to sign up for a queue the next day.

The nearest window is in October. They are accepting applications very slowly. However, the invaders are not going to open additional places or upgrade the staff's qualifications. As a result, a "live queue" is forced to gather outside the building every day in the hope that someone will not come for an appointment made in early summer and thus a window will open, - the statement said.

It is also reported that in Dovzhansk, which was seized in 2014, there is growing dissatisfaction among entrepreneurs. The fact is that when granting or re-issuing permits for wholesale or retail trade, the occupation administration began to give preference to Russians rather than local businesses.

In Dovzhansk, the number of shops and retail outlets opened by guests from Rostov region is increasing. Representatives of the so-called "luhansk People's Republic" are being pushed out of the market, - RMA reports.

Addendum

According to the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysohor, the occupants fired at Nevske and Makiivka with cannon artillery, and also hit Makiivka with rocket launchers. They used 93 drones in this area. There is another destruction of residential buildings in Nevske. A few days ago, the enemy launched a massive attack on the village, which resulted in significant damage to a residential building with outbuildings. It is beyond repair.

The enemy tried to advance toward Myasozharivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, and in the Serebryansky forest.

Every week we bring fresh bread to the de-occupied villages. We distribute it to the people in the amount that will last until the next time. For example, at the end of August, we organized several trips to the frontline Nevske and Novolyubivka to deliver food, medicine and bread, - Lysogor noted.

