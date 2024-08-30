RMA: the nearest “window” in occupied Sievierodonetsk to the Pension Fund is in October

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125160 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129740 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212969 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161057 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157440 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144950 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112613 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193989 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 98901 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 74029 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105047 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101841 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 60274 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212969 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206260 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193989 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220444 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208229 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 35782 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 49718 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153527 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152583 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156549 views
Actual
RMA: the nearest “window” in occupied Sievierodonetsk to the Pension Fund is in October

RMA: the nearest “window” in occupied Sievierodonetsk to the Pension Fund is in October

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16556 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, registration with the Pension Fund is only possible in October. In Dovzhansk, Russians are given preference when issuing trade permits, displacing local businesses.

In Sievierodonetsk, Russian pensioners are lined up for October, in Dovzhansk, Russians are given preference over locals when issuing trade permits, and in frontline villages, people were given bread. This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Details

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, it is impossible to go to the pension fund and start solving issues immediately, or to sign up for a queue the next day.

The nearest window is in October. They are accepting applications very slowly. However, the invaders are not going to open additional places or upgrade the staff's qualifications. As a result, a "live queue" is forced to gather outside the building every day in the hope that someone will not come for an appointment made in early summer and thus a window will open,

- the statement said.

It is also reported that in Dovzhansk, which was seized in 2014, there is growing dissatisfaction among entrepreneurs. The fact is that when granting or re-issuing permits for wholesale or retail trade, the occupation administration began to give preference to Russians rather than local businesses.

In Dovzhansk, the number of shops and retail outlets opened by guests from Rostov region is increasing. Representatives of the so-called "luhansk People's Republic" are being pushed out of the market,

- RMA reports.

Addendum

According to the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysohor, the occupants fired at Nevske and Makiivka with cannon artillery, and also hit Makiivka with rocket launchers. They used 93 drones in this area. There is another destruction of residential buildings in Nevske. A few days ago, the enemy launched a massive attack on the village, which resulted in significant damage to a residential building with outbuildings. It is beyond repair.

The enemy tried to advance toward Myasozharivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, and in the Serebryansky forest.

Every week we bring fresh bread to the de-occupied villages. We distribute it to the people in the amount that will last until the next time. For example, at the end of August, we organized several trips to the frontline Nevske and Novolyubivka to deliver food, medicine and bread,

- Lysogor noted.

There were 215 combat engagements at the frontline over the day. Defense forces hit three more important enemy targets - the General Staff8/30/24, 8:51 AM • 16705 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising