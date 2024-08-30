There were 215 combat engagements at the frontline over the day. Defense forces hit three more important enemy targets - the General Staff

Over the past day, 215 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline. The defense forces struck three more important enemy targets over the day. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on August 30, UNN reports .

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile attacks using four missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 59 air strikes, including 86 drones. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, 115 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the last day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 19 strikes on the areas of enemy personnel concentration, also destroying two artillery pieces, radar and three other important enemy targets.

Plus 1200 occupants and 3 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions, with a total of eight combat engagements. The fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Liptsy and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 25 over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Myasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled 23 enemy attacks in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Torske and in the Serebryany Forest.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled nine attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 12 enemy attempts to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region.

The enemy tried 21 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka and Sukhoi Balka.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders repelled 58 attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the occupants in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defensive positions 38 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 17 attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane.

In the Orikhivsk sector, three combat engagements took place in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

On one occasion, Ukrainian units engaged the invaders in combat on the Pof the Rhydniprovsky direction.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, including in the deep rear, the General Staff added.

There is not a day when the enemy does not use CABs - Likhovoy