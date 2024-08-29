There is not a day when the enemy does not use CABs - Likhovoy

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128545 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133424 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 219604 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164403 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159666 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145820 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209887 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112700 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197142 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105235 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 94219 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108466 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105326 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 82593 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 69624 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 219612 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209890 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 197144 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223474 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 211131 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 45968 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 69624 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154416 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153391 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157298 views
There is not a day when the enemy does not use CABs - Likhovoy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31970 views

A spokesman for the Tavria Brigade reported that Russia is using anti-aircraft guns and artillery in southern Ukraine on a daily basis. The intensity of shelling has decreased, but the enemy is actively using UAVs and dropping ammunition from drones.

Russian troops continue to actively use various types of weapons in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, although their intensity has somewhat decreased.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, UNN reports .

We don't have a day when the enemy doesn't use multiple rocket launchers, but their number is much smaller compared to the situation in the north of the country and in Donetsk region. For example, yesterday two KABs were dropped

- Likhovoy said.

He also says that the enemy is actively using artillery. Every day it is about 200 artillery attacks.

I notice that the number of artillery attacks, as well as the amount of ammunition used by the Russians, is gradually decreasing. Now, the Russians use about 1,200 rounds of ammunition per day in the entire operational area

- Lykhovoy says.

The spokesperson for the Tavria unit notes that this is 1,000 less ammunition than a month ago. 

“The enemy is also actively using UAVs, yesterday the enemy used 262 attack drones, 259 of which were FPVs, and the other 3 were Lancets. The enemy often uses drops of various types of ammunition from computers. Yesterday there were about 152 drops, using 309 munitions, 11 of which were poisonous gases,” said Likhoviy.

Recall 

Lioviy noted that the enemy continues aggressive actions without significant changes in the tactics and composition of its troops. Despite no signs of preparations for a large-scale offensive, the enemy is actively using artillery.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

