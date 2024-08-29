There is not a day when the enemy does not use CABs - Likhovoy

Russian troops continue to actively use various types of weapons in the area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, although their intensity has somewhat decreased.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, UNN reports .

We don't have a day when the enemy doesn't use multiple rocket launchers, but their number is much smaller compared to the situation in the north of the country and in Donetsk region. For example, yesterday two KABs were dropped - Likhovoy said.

He also says that the enemy is actively using artillery. Every day it is about 200 artillery attacks.

I notice that the number of artillery attacks, as well as the amount of ammunition used by the Russians, is gradually decreasing. Now, the Russians use about 1,200 rounds of ammunition per day in the entire operational area - Lykhovoy says.

The spokesperson for the Tavria unit notes that this is 1,000 less ammunition than a month ago.

“The enemy is also actively using UAVs, yesterday the enemy used 262 attack drones, 259 of which were FPVs, and the other 3 were Lancets. The enemy often uses drops of various types of ammunition from computers. Yesterday there were about 152 drops, using 309 munitions, 11 of which were poisonous gases,” said Likhoviy.

Lioviy noted that the enemy continues aggressive actions without significant changes in the tactics and composition of its troops. Despite no signs of preparations for a large-scale offensive, the enemy is actively using artillery.