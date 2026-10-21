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Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

A$AP Rocky spoke about Rihanna’s work on new songs, after which he faced her displeasure at home. The album’s release date has not been announced.

Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequences

American rapper A$AP Rocky admitted that he regretted his comments about Rihanna's return to music. After he told journalists about the singer's work on new songs, an unpleasant reaction awaited him at home. People reports, writes UNN.

Details

During the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in Los Angeles, the 38-year-old musician recalled how he spoke in August about Rihanna being in the recording studio.

At the time, the news caused quite a stir among fans who have been waiting for a new album from the singer for years. However, judging by the rapper's words, Rihanna herself was not thrilled by the publicity.

A$AP Rocky promised not to reveal Rihanna's secrets again

It was hell

– the musician joked, recalling the atmosphere at home the day after his statements.

After laughing, the rapper added: "Yes, I shouldn't have done that." And when a journalist asked him to clarify the details, Rocky refused to continue the subject.

No, I’ll mind my own business

– he replied, making it clear that he no longer plans to comment on his partner's creative plans.

Rihanna has not released a full-length studio album since 2016, when she presented Anti. Although Rocky's words confirmed that she had been working on new material, there is still no official release date for the next album.

Lady Gaga hinted at a return with new music after the birth of her first child21.10.26, 01:06 • 4700 views

Stepan Haftko

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