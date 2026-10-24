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Ridley Scott is preparing a new "Alien" movie

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The new film will not continue "Romulus" but will develop the story of "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant." The screenplay will be written by Aaron Guzikowski.

Ridley Scott is preparing a new "Alien" movie
Source: 20th Century Studios

Film director Ridley Scott is producing a new film about "Alien" (Alien). UNN reports this with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

The most recent "Alien" film to reach the big screen was 2024's "Alien: Romulus," written by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues and directed by Álvarez. The extent of Ridley Scott's involvement in the making of "Romulus"—the director of the first "Alien" film, who was long considered the franchise's custodian—remains somewhat unclear.

He was a producer on "Romulus," and Álvarez said in a 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times: "Ridley was always the person I would go to, to show him how things were going, discuss everything with him, get his blessing, as well as criticism and objections on certain issues. It was a creative collaboration where we met in the middle." However, in the same article, Scott downplayed the significance of his comments, saying: "It's difficult when anyone gives you advice—the last thing you want at a certain point is advice… Fede is a burst of energy, and I had to step back and let him do his thing."

This may explain why, in August 2026, Scott told the French outlet AlloCiné that, in his opinion, "Alien: Romulus" "was okay."

"I think it needs help," Scott continued. "So I've gone back to work. I already have a plan for the next 'Alien' film. We made 'Prometheus' (Prometheus), and then 'Alien: Covenant' (Alien: Covenant). So I'm continuing from where we left off in 'Covenant,' with Michael Fassbender, who now considers himself Ozymandias."

At the time, the entire project was theoretical; Scott said he had ideas, but there was nothing concrete about its development. But now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a new "Alien" film is indeed in development. Aaron Guzikowski, who previously worked with Scott on the HBO Max series "Raised by Wolves" (Raised by Wolves), will write the screenplay. Scott will serve as producer, while a director has not yet been appointed.

Notably, this new film is not a sequel to the long-discussed "Romulus"; it is instead connected to "Prometheus" and "Covenant," the last two "Alien" films directed by Scott, which is very similar to what Scott described to AlloCiné. THR reports that Fassbender is not currently involved in the project, but it is difficult to imagine that he will not be part of it, the outlet notes.

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Julia Shramko

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