Reuters: Western officials say Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war

Russia does not have sufficient domestic ammunition production to meet its needs in the Ukraine war, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing Western officials, UNN reported.

Details

Russia's military industry is also struggling with the impact of sanctions, the officials said, adding that the country's inability to access Western components was undermining its ability to produce new systems and repair old ones.

"Russia's domestic ammunition production capabilities are currently insufficient for meeting the needs of the Ukraine conflict," the Western officials said.

"Sanctions are hitting the Russian military industrial complex hard, causing severe delays and increasing costs."

The Western officials made the comment as the war in Ukraine enters its third year, following the withdrawal from Avdiivka and amid warnings that Ukraine is facing a shortage of ammunition, the newspaper said.

"They have no strength": Budanov assesses enemy's capabilities and speaks about Avdiivka