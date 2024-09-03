Reuters: This fall, the US may announce the transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine

The United States is close to an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets deep in Russia. Reuters and UNN reported this with reference to sources.

Details

Three interlocutors at once said that the inclusion of air-to-surface missiles (JASSM) in the weapons package would be announced this fall. However, there is still no final decision on this.

In addition, even if the transfer of such weapons is announced, Kyiv will have to wait several months, as technical issues need to be resolved before any delivery.

Zelenskyy: long-range capability of Ukrainian defense forces is among the first issues in agreements with partners

Currently, the JASSM missile is only integrated into American-designed aircraft. Ukraine will eventually operate several dozen F-16 aircraft, each of which can carry two cruise missiles.

However, one U.S. official said that experts are currently trying to make the missile compatible with other fighters in service in Ukraine, besides the F-16.

Although the official did not provide further details on which aircraft from Ukraine's arsenal the JASSM can be used with, it is likely to be Soviet-era MiG-29, Su-24, and Su-27 aircraft.

Addendum

Reuters sources explain that sending JASSM to Ukraine could significantly change the strategic landscape of the conflict, as most of Russia will be within range of powerful precision munitions.

Military analysts also suggest that the deployment of JASSMs, which are stealthy and can strike farther than most other missiles in Ukraine's current arsenal, could push Russian footholds and supply depots back hundreds of kilometers.

This, in turn, will seriously hamper Russia's ability to sustain its offensive operations and potentially give Ukraine a strategic advantage.

US blocks British permission for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow on Russian territory - The Times

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs not only permission to use long-range weapons against Russian targets, but also to actually receive it. He noted that this issue depends on the United States, Britain, France and Germany.