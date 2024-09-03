Reuters: This fall, the US may announce the transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125131 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129709 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212914 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161028 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157419 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144941 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112611 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193957 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 98735 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 73835 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105016 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101812 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 60075 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212914 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206226 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193957 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208203 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 35626 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 49558 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153512 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152573 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156541 views
Reuters: This fall, the US may announce the transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine

Reuters: This fall, the US may announce the transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105231 views

The US plans to provide Ukraine with long-range JASSM cruise missiles. This could change the strategic landscape of the conflict, allowing Ukraine to hit targets deep in Russia.

The United States is close to an agreement to provide Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets deep in Russia. Reuters and UNN reported this with reference to sources.

Details

Three interlocutors at once said that the inclusion of air-to-surface missiles (JASSM) in the weapons package would be announced this fall. However, there is still no final decision on this.

In addition, even if the transfer of such weapons is announced, Kyiv will have to wait several months, as technical issues need to be resolved before any delivery.

Zelenskyy: long-range capability of Ukrainian defense forces is among the first issues in agreements with partners31.08.24, 21:04 • 61161 view

Currently, the JASSM missile is only integrated into American-designed aircraft. Ukraine will eventually operate several dozen F-16 aircraft, each of which can carry two cruise missiles.

However, one U.S. official said that experts are currently trying to make the missile compatible with other fighters in service in Ukraine, besides the F-16.

Although the official did not provide further details on which aircraft from Ukraine's arsenal the JASSM can be used with, it is likely to be Soviet-era MiG-29, Su-24, and Su-27 aircraft.

Addendum

Reuters sources explain that sending JASSM to Ukraine could significantly change the strategic landscape of the conflict, as most of Russia will be within range of powerful precision munitions.

Military analysts also suggest that the deployment of JASSMs, which are stealthy and can strike farther than most other missiles in Ukraine's current arsenal, could push Russian footholds and supply depots back hundreds of kilometers.

This, in turn, will seriously hamper Russia's ability to sustain its offensive operations and potentially give Ukraine a strategic advantage.

US blocks British permission for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow on Russian territory - The Times17.08.24, 14:00 • 67773 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs not only permission to use long-range weapons against Russian targets, but also to actually receive it. He noted that this issue depends on the United States, Britain, France and Germany.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

