Reuters: China's growth rate will slow to 4.6% in 2024

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101088 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112042 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142111 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139031 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177064 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171964 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284006 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178248 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167252 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 47560 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 36796 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 69706 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 39042 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58699 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101088 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284006 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251387 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236485 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261714 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58699 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142111 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107183 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107155 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123243 views
Actual
Reuters: China's growth rate will slow to 4.6% in 2024

Reuters: China's growth rate will slow to 4.6% in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24599 views

China's economic growth is projected to slow to 4.6% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025 amid a real estate slump and deflationary pressures.

China's economic growth is likely to slow to 4.6% in 2024 and continue to decline to 4.5% in 2025, citing a survey reported Reuters, noting that this situation raises the heat on policymakers to roll out more stimulus measures amid deflationary pressures and a severe property slump, writes UNN.

Details

According to the average forecasts of 58 economists polled by Reuters, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow by 5.2% in 2023, in line with the annual growth target from the government, helped in part by the low base effect of the previous year's lockdowns due to COVID-19.

But the world's second largest economy, as indicated, is struggling to make a strong and sustainable recovery from the COVID pandemic, burdened by a lingering real estate crisis, weak consumer and business confidence, rising local government debts and weak global growth.

"The latest data suggest that the economy has started 2024 on shaky footing: persistent deflationary pressures and a modest increase in exports are unlikely to support a rapid recovery in weak domestic activity," the publication writes.

December bank lending, as indicated, was also weak.

"China's economic outlook for 2024 will be driven by the outlook for the real estate sector," Swiss Life Asset Management analysts said in a research note.

"The government's goal is to reduce the excess supply that has accumulated in the sector in recent years and bring supply in line with actual demand. Therefore, we expect the slowdown to continue in 2024 and beyond," the experts pointed out.

The survey showed that the country's GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023 is likely to grow 5.3% from a year earlier, accelerating from the third-quarter pace of 4.9%.

But on a quarterly basis, the economy is forecast to grow 1.0% in the fourth quarter, compared with a 1.3% increase in the July-September quarter, the survey showed.

Beijing has set an economic growth target of around 5% in 2023, and policy insiders expect it to maintain such a target this year.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has pledged to strengthen policy support for the economy this year and promote price recovery.

But the NBK faces a dilemma as more credit flows to productive forces than to consumption, which could increase deflationary pressures and reduce the effectiveness of monetary policy tools, the publication said.

The government, which unveiled 1 trillion yuan worth of government bonds in October to finance investment projects, is likely to continue to increase fiscal spending to boost economic growth, analysts said.

Consumer inflation is likely to rise to 1.0% in 2024 from 0.2% in 2023 and rise to 1.6% in 2025, the survey showed.

China-Russia trade hits record high in 2023 amid decline in US commerce12.01.2024, 11:00 • 32761 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World

Contact us about advertising