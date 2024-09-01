Return of hostages' bodies sparks protests in Israel

Israel has announced the return of the bodies of six hostages killed in a tunnel in the southern city of Rafah, Gaza. This sparked a wave of protests among Israelis who took to the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take more active steps to free the remaining hostages. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The protesters blocked roads, held Israeli flags and posters with images of the dead.

Trade union leaders called for a general strike, including the closure of Ben Gurion's main airport in protest. Arnon Bar-David, head of the trade union federation, emphasized that reaching an agreement with Hamas is more important than anything else and called on the government to act quickly.

In response to the massive protests, Netanyahu said that Israel will continue its actions until it finds and punishes those responsible for the hostage killings. However, against the backdrop of growing public outrage, opposition politicians and trade union leaders are demanding an immediate agreement including a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

