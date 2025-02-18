Resumption of passport issuance to Ukrainian men abroad: how many citizens received documents

On Monday, February 17, the issuance of foreign passports and passports of Ukrainian citizens was resumed for Ukrainian men abroad. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the first day of the resumption of services, almost 1700 foreign passports and more than 400 passports of a citizen of Ukraine were issued to men aged 18-60 abroad.

As you know, the government has previously settled the issue of issuing passports to Ukrainians abroad. The renewal of services became available on February 17 for citizens who submitted documents before April 25, 2024 to the State Enterprise “Document”.

After the entry into force of the Law of Ukraine No. 3633-IX of 11.04.2024, the availability of military registration documents remains a prerequisite for issuing and obtaining passports by male citizens of Ukraine aged 18-60 who are abroad.

Recall

The State Migration Service has provided clarification on the issuance of documents to men abroad, stating that men aged 18-60 are allowed to obtain passports abroad without additional documents if they applied for them before April 25, 2024.