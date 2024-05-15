Results of the working visit to Argentina: the possibility of holding a Ukrainian-Argentine business forum is being considered

The Ukrainian delegation began a working visit to Latin America, starting with talks in Argentina. The main items on the agenda include the First Global Peace Summit, development of business ties and support for the Ukrainian energy system.

The Ukrainian government delegation began its first working visit to Latin America with talks in Argentina. Meetings were held with Vice President of Argentina Victoria Villarruel, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Religions of Argentina Diana Mondino, Minister of Security of Argentina Patricia Bulrich, Minister of Economy Luis Caputo, and Minister of Defense Luis Petri.

The Ukrainian delegation included First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Deputy Minister of Defense Dmytro Klimenkov, and Representative of the Commissioner for Equal Rights and Freedoms of National Minorities of Political and Religious Views Mykhailo Spasov.

This working visit is a continuation of the dialogue initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with President of Argentina Javier Millais. The agenda includes the First Global Peace Summit initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, strengthening business ties, deepening cooperation in the defense sector, and support for the Ukrainian energy system amid Russia's systematic shelling of our energy facilities - says Yulia Svyrydenko.

Ukraine invited the leaders of Argentina to join the First Global Peace Summit. They discussed the possibility of participating in the First Global Peace Summit and emphasized that the success of the summit and the broad participation of Latin American countries would be a strong sign that the world is against the war provoked by Russia's terrorist activities.

Argentina was invited to become a co-leader of the working group on one of the points of the Peace Formula - clarified Yulia Svyrydenko.

She also said that both Ukraine and Argentina have expressed interest in expanding business relations. Recently, a meeting was held between the co-chairs of the Ukrainian-Argentine Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which includes the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina for International Economic Relations Marcelo Sim.

During this meeting, the parties agreed to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in October 2024, which will be the first meeting in the last 18 years. The idea of organizing a Ukrainian-Argentine business forum is also being considered. In addition, representatives of the Ministry of Economy held meetings with the Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services (CAC) and the Argentine-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CAUCI).

We invited businesses to join the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin. We know that there is already interest from companies in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, and manufacturing sectors that want to deepen cooperation with Ukraine. The free trade agreement with Argentina, which we are currently working on, may also contribute to this. Cooperation with Argentina is reaching a qualitatively new level. This country is the leader of the strategically important Latin American region for us, so strengthening Ukraine's presence on the agenda is a contribution to both the development of business ties and security projects - summarized Yulia Svyrydenko.

The First Vice Prime Minister noted that Argentina actively supports Ukraine by providing 16 humanitarian aid packages worth $600,000. Support is also being provided to Ukrainians residing in Argentina. Currently, about half a million Ukrainians live in the country.

