Results of the working visit to Argentina: the possibility of holding a Ukrainian-Argentine business forum is being considered

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78763 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106826 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149714 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153821 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250156 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174111 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165375 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148319 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225809 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34194 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43674 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37819 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62060 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56075 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250154 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211865 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237616 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224429 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78733 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56075 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62060 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112863 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113767 views
Actual
Results of the working visit to Argentina: the possibility of holding a Ukrainian-Argentine business forum is being considered

Results of the working visit to Argentina: the possibility of holding a Ukrainian-Argentine business forum is being considered

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18406 views

Ukraine and Argentina discussed deepening cooperation in strategic areas such as defense, holding a Ukrainian-Argentine business forum, Argentina's potential participation in the Global Peace Summit, and Argentina's assistance in restoring Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

The Ukrainian delegation began a working visit to Latin America, starting with talks in Argentina. The main items on the agenda include the First Global Peace Summit, development of business ties and support for the Ukrainian energy system.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian government delegation began its first working visit to Latin America with talks in Argentina. Meetings were held with Vice President of Argentina Victoria Villarruel, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Religions of Argentina Diana Mondino, Minister of Security of Argentina Patricia Bulrich, Minister of Economy Luis Caputo, and Minister of Defense Luis Petri.

The Ukrainian delegation included First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Deputy Minister of Defense Dmytro Klimenkov, and Representative of the Commissioner for Equal Rights and Freedoms of National Minorities of Political and Religious Views Mykhailo Spasov.

This working visit is a continuation of the dialogue initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with President of Argentina Javier Millais. The agenda includes the First Global Peace Summit initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, strengthening business ties, deepening cooperation in the defense sector, and support for the Ukrainian energy system amid Russia's systematic shelling of our energy facilities

- says Yulia Svyrydenko.

Ukraine invited the leaders of Argentina to join the First Global Peace Summit. They discussed the possibility of participating in the First Global Peace Summit and emphasized that the success of the summit and the broad participation of Latin American countries would be a strong sign that the world is against the war provoked by Russia's terrorist activities.

Argentina was invited to become a co-leader of the working group on one of the points of the Peace Formula

- clarified Yulia Svyrydenko.

She also said that both Ukraine and Argentina have expressed interest in expanding business relations. Recently, a meeting was held between the co-chairs of the Ukrainian-Argentine Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which includes the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshyn and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina for International Economic Relations Marcelo Sim.

During this meeting, the parties agreed to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in October 2024, which will be the first meeting in the last 18 years. The idea of organizing a Ukrainian-Argentine business forum is also being considered. In addition, representatives of the Ministry of Economy held meetings with the Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services (CAC) and the Argentine-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CAUCI).

We invited businesses to join the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin. We know that there is already interest from companies in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, and manufacturing sectors that want to deepen cooperation with Ukraine. The free trade agreement with Argentina, which we are currently working on, may also contribute to this. Cooperation with Argentina is reaching a qualitatively new level. This country is the leader of the strategically important Latin American region for us, so strengthening Ukraine's presence on the agenda is a contribution to both the development of business ties and security projects

- summarized Yulia Svyrydenko.

The First Vice Prime Minister noted that Argentina actively supports Ukraine by providing 16 humanitarian aid packages worth $600,000. Support is also being provided to Ukrainians residing in Argentina. Currently, about half a million Ukrainians live in the country.  

 Recall

Ukraine and Argentina are discussing the possibility of deepening cooperation in several strategic areas, including defense. In addition, Argentina is considering helping Ukraine restore energy and civilian infrastructure damaged by Russian missile attacks.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
argentinaArgentina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising