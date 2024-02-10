Response to the aftermath of a rocket attack and a fire at an oil depot continues in Kharkiv: over 1000 consumers are waiting for electricity

The fire in the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv has been localized, and the consequences of enemy arrivals are being eliminated. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

He said that work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the russian missile attack on Kharkiv, where on the night of February 10 the Russians hit an oil depot and destroyed part of the private sector. Specialized services continue to work on the ground, eliminating the consequences of the hit and fire, documenting the terrorist act, and providing necessary assistance to the victims. In total, more than 200 rescuers are involved.

As a result of the shelling, more than 1,000 consumers are still without electricity. Specialists are already working to restore power. In addition, some households have been temporarily cut off from gas supply until the rescuers complete the necessary work.

