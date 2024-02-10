Response to the aftermath of a rocket attack and a fire at an oil depot continues in Kharkiv: over 1000 consumers are waiting for electricity

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 82980 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120678 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124673 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166474 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166244 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269640 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177116 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166898 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 239318 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102211 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 77826 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 51977 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 48122 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 60258 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 239318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224628 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250078 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236110 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120678 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101198 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101577 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118024 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118612 views
Response to the aftermath of a rocket attack and a fire at an oil depot continues in Kharkiv: over 1000 consumers are waiting for electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 96984 views

More than 1,000 consumers in Kharkiv are still without power after a russian missile attack hit an oil depot, causing a fire that is being extinguished by experts.

The fire in the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv has been localized, and the consequences of enemy arrivals are being eliminated. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

He said that work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the russian missile attack on Kharkiv, where on the night of February 10 the Russians hit an oil depot and destroyed part of the private sector. Specialized services continue to work on the ground, eliminating the consequences of the hit and fire, documenting the terrorist act, and providing necessary assistance to the victims. In total, more than 200 rescuers are involved.

As a result of the shelling, more than 1,000 consumers are still without electricity. Specialists are already working to restore power. In addition, some households have been temporarily cut off from gas supply until the rescuers complete the necessary work.

Children who did not have time to see life: Zelensky reacts to the death of a large family due to the russian attack on Kharkiv10.02.24, 15:04 • 32693 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
kharkivKharkiv

