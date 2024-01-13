Residents of the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation report a missile fall - rosmedia

In the morning, an enemy missile, which the occupiers probably fired at Ukraine, fell in the Krasnodar region. This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

In the Krasnodar region, residents report a rocket fell on Saturday morning.

According to local residents, the missile was found between Pavlivska and Atamanska villages.

The authorities have closed part of the highway, according to local public media. There are no official comments from the authorities.

According to Radio Svoboda, the head of Pavlivka district, Roman Parakhin, said that the area was temporarily blocked allegedly "in connection with special measures taken by law enforcement agencies."

Previously

A spokesman for the Air Force reportedthat Russian missiles are becoming less efficient and failing to reach their targets.