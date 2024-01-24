Residential infrastructure damaged, one person wounded: head of the JMA on Russian attack on Odesa

As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation , civilian residential infrastructure was damaged, and one person was reported injured. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

"Russian terrorists attacked Odesa with attack drones. There is damage to civilian residential infrastructure," said Kiper.

According to him, fires were reported. So far, one victim has been reported. The resident of Odesa suffered burns. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

